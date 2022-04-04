Police are investigating. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Police are investigating a tradesman who has allegedly taken thousands of dollars from Wellingtonians by promising them top-quality building work and then disappearing.

The Herald has spoken to multiple alleged victims of Manu Anae – all with similar stories.

They describe a nice, trustworthy family man who has seemingly great examples of his work plastered over social media. He promises he can do what they need – from a new bathroom to re-dug drains – he just needs a deposit, usually $5,000 but up to $10,000.

He might turn up once or twice, but people spoken to by the Herald say the same thing – he stops communication, and doesn't come back when he says he will, leaving their properties in disarray.

A social media support page has been set up specifically for people to share their stories about Anae - it has more than 70 members.

Leanne Hopkins claims to be one of his victims. Two years ago, she asked Anae to come and re-dig some drains at the property she had bought from her ex-husband. The lifestyle block was her pride and joy.

Anae was recommended to her by another plumber, and she says he seemed like a lovely man.

"He was such a nice guy, told me he was a family guy, goes to church and he said yes he could do it but he needed a $5,000 deposit.

She agreed, but then Anae said he had to check with his boss, before telling Hopkins actually, it would be $10,000.

"He came up within that week and started digging, dug a big hole in my section and I haven't seen him since."

Two years on, Hopkins still has a massive hole in her section – and attempted court action has gotten her nowhere.

The damage to Leanne Hopkin's property. Photo / Supplied

"He has all the excuses under the sun, he says his vehicle was broken, he's got family issues ... I took him to small claims court and he never showed."

Kelly Anquetil claims to be another victim. She and her husband moved to the Wellington region and needed a toilet replaced. Anae replied to an advertisement on Facebook and said he could do the work with a 50 per cent deposit.

He turned up and began diagnosing issues with the property.

"He came round saying this is broken, that needs redoing – and then he said there was flooding under the house."

Anae dug channels below the home, at one point severing the internet to the property. Then, he disappeared.

Anquetil still had no toilet and was thousands over budget due to the deposit she had paid Anae, and the money she needed to pay other contractors to fix his work.

The couple had to sell their car to pay for the repairs – Anquetil says at one point Anae offered to take the car as payment, and she's grateful she didn't accept the offer.

Speaking to the Herald, she says his behaviour infuriated and upset her.

"It's ruined our lives."

It's a similar story for another Wellington man, who didn't wish to be named.

He says Anae was his neighbour, and promised he could complete a full home renovation – quoting just over $100,000 for the work.

Initially, it was going well. Anae built a new deck, and a false ceiling as well as new wardrobes, and then he stripped all the gib from the back walls. This is where the issues started

He stopped answering texts and calls, and then used the same excuses he had told Hopkins.

After weeks of excuses, Anae promised his head was back in the game and came back to strip out the bathroom.

"I told him I didn't want him to do this but he promised me his head was back in it and there would be a three-week turnaround till my bathroom was completed. This was not true, I still, to this day, do not have a useable bathroom. This was six-plus months ago."

The victim says he feels like the botched renovation "ruined his life".

He had no useable bathroom for more than eight months, and was forced to shower at the gym or at friends' houses.

"It's soul destroying, gut-wrenching really."

Other people spoken to by the Herald say the same – the damage done to their homes is extensive, Anae has never shown up to complete the work, nor refund the money, and their lives have been ruined.

None of the people spoken to by the Herald expect to get their money back.

Police confirmed to the Herald an investigation is ongoing – and the Plumbers Board did too.

Aleyna Hall, the chief executive of the Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board told the Herald because Anae is not a registered plumber, there's not much they can do – but they are investigating.

"Because this is an active ongoing investigation, we are restricted in what we can tell you," Hall said.

She confirmed the board had been notified of concerns relating to Anae, and because he does not hold an authorisation to carry out the work the Board can consider laying a criminal charge in the District Court.

"The Board has liaised with other relevant authorities around the concerns it has received to ensure public safety."

Anae did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the Herald.