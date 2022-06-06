Police received reports a gun had been discharged from a vehicle towards a house in Clover Park just before 7pm. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police received reports a gun had been discharged from a vehicle towards a house in Clover Park just before 7pm. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have responded to what is believed to be yet another gang-related drive-by shooting in Auckland.

Just before 7pm, police received a report a gun had been fired from a vehicle towards a house on Zelda Avenue, in Clover Park.

A photographer at the scene said multiple bullet holes could be seen in the front windows.

There were two armed police officers standing outside the house.

A police spokesperson said the incident would be investigated as part of Operation Dairyland, the police probe into the series of gang-linked firearms and suspicious fires that have rocked Auckland since May.

Last Wednesday, police attended three shootings and two suspicious fires they believed were linked to previous gang violence across the city.

Meanwhile, in late May, there were seven shootings in Auckland in one night.

The spokesperson said no one had been injured in the Clover Park incident.

No arrests had been made at this stage.

"The road has been closed while enquiries are underway at the address."