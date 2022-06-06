The house on Mirage Place, Beach Haven was targeted just after 5am Saturday. Video / Hayden Woodward

A surge in gang violence in Auckland has Opposition parties eyeing up strict anti-bikie laws in Australia to see if something similar could be introduced in New Zealand.

A tit-for-tat gang war between the Tribesmen and Killer Beez gangs has had Aucklanders on edge for weeks, following a number of brazen shootings across the city.

National Party police spokesperson Mark Mitchell said tough anti-bikie laws introduced in Australia should be considered here.

In some Australian jurisdictions, anti-consorting laws mean gang members gathering together can be prosecuted. In Western Australia, they face up to five years in prison.

Since Queensland introduced these laws following a brawl outside a Gold Coast restaurant in 2013, it's against the law for three or more known criminals to meet in public. Club members in the state also can't wear any insignia in public — including patches, T-shirts, or rings.

In Western Australia, facial tattoos can be considered gang insignia.

Mitchell, a former police officer, said the Australian approach "sounds like a good way of trying to dismantle gangs from the inside out".

"We're looking around the world, including Australia, to see if there's been any new legislation to deal with the gangs. We want to see what's working, what's not," he said.

"We are looking at different options ourselves at the moment and you will find in the coming months we will be making some announcements in relation to that."

The Act Party is also looking abroad for ideas.

Justice spokesperson Nicole McKee said the party's Criminal Proceeds Bill, which was rejected by Labour, would have given police the tools to freeze assets of gang members upon finding an illegal firearm when they conduct a raid.

But a second bill is live.

The Gang Control Orders Bill is essentially a watered-down version of Australia's anti-consorting laws.

According to Mark Lauchs, Queensland University of Technology associate professor and an expert in outlaw motorcycle gangs, the anti-bikie laws have made life tougher for the gangs.

"It provides police the means of supervision that can lead to lower crime. It makes it harder for shootings to happen. Because it's harder for them to plan," Lauchs said.

"Association also means texting ... In practice, it's very difficult for them to organise anything. And shootings tend to be organised when you're involved in clubs."

In Australia, the laws have also brought with them greater public confidence.

"Here, you'd once drive to the Gold Coast and you'd have 40 or 50 guys on their bikes riding beside you. That's completely gone," Lauchs said.

"It's wrong to say all the bikies left. But the bikies who always appeared in the news, on criminal charges, the ones you saw in court cases, they left.

"Whereas in Melbourne and Sydney, there were drive-by shootings, bombings, arson — that's the displacement. If I want to operate as a crook, I've gotta go somewhere else."

Introducing similar legislation in New Zealand would not be without its challenges, Lauchs added.

"Australia's exported the Comancheros, Rebels and Banditos to New Zealand, and then New Zealand will export them to the Pacific.

"Once members join, go to prison, and then go home to their Pacific island, they'll take the club with them.

"Unintended consequences of legislation to protect us means we're actually creating international networks for the clubs."

Police Minister Poto Williams recently met with her Australian counterparts, with both parties acknowledging "that one of the effective measures to tackle gangs and organised crime is to fund more police".

"That's why this Government has made a record $562 million investment into police, committed to a population ratio, deployed 1400 more police officers, and doubled the organised crime staff within Police since 2017," Williams said.

Budget 2022 included $94m to target gangs and organised crime.