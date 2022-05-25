Police investigating reports of gunshot in West Auckland

A night of gang feud shootings across Auckland, OCR set for a record high and PM Ardern kicks off her US trip in the latest New Zealand Herald Headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A night of gang feud shootings across Auckland, OCR set for a record high and PM Ardern kicks off her US trip in the latest New Zealand Herald Headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police are responding to reports of a firearm being discharged in West Auckland tonight.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers were headed to an address on Vina Place in Massey after they received reports of a gunshot being heard.

No injuries had been reported. Police are currently in the area.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the incident was related to the recent spate of shootings linked to tensions between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs.

More to come