Police investigating reports of gunshot in West Auckland

Police are responding to reports of a firearm being discharged in West Auckland tonight.
A police spokesperson confirmed officers were headed to an address on Vina Place in Massey after they received reports of a gunshot being heard.
No injuries had been reported. Police are currently in the area.
It wasn't immediately clear whether the incident was related to the recent spate of shootings linked to tensions between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs.
More to come