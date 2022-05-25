National leader Christopher Luxon wants answers after a spate of gun crime. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon said the Government needs to "take stock" of New Zealand's gun problem after an "horrific" wave of gang-related shootings in Auckland overnight.

"Clearly we have a big challenge with illegal guns and we need to do a lot of work to deal with that," Luxon said.

There were seven shootings overnight in the suburbs of Ōtara, Papatoetoe, Flat Bush, Papakura, Henderson, Mt Albert and Te Atatū.

"We've got to take stock of what is happening here," Luxon said.

"Every day we're seeing incidents of gun crime. Last night was certainly one of the most horrific we've seen in Auckland," he said.

Luxon suggested three changes the Government should implement.

Luxon said the Government should "have firearm prohibition orders with warrantless search powers to go after illegal guns - because illegal guns are what's the challenge here".

He added the Government should have "a dedicated gang unit - a permanent gang unit that deals with any gang infringements and follows up with them".

His final suggestion was for police to "review their pursuit policy, because clearly having implemented it, it's very obvious we're arresting a lot less fleeing drivers than we were beforehand".

Speaking to media earlier in the day, Police Superintendent Jill Rogers said no arrests had been made yet.

Rogers believed the shootings were all linked, and linked to shooting incidents earlier in the week.

She also said police believed the prominent parties involved in last night's shootings are gangs the Tribesmen and the Killer Beez.

All but two of the targeted homes have links to gangs, said Rogers.

It is understood that a number of weapons used were high-powered rifles, which carry an "enormous" risk to communities.

"It's only a matter of time before we see someone seriously injured or killed," said Rogers.

"These are family homes with children."

Rogers said investigators were also working with police in Northland to determine if there are links between the areas and the incidents.