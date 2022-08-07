Police are responding to an incident in Te Aroha. Photo / File

Police are responding to an incident in Te Aroha. Photo / File

People travelling near a Waikato town are being advised to not pick up hitchhikers as police investigate an ongoing incident this morning.



A police spokesperson said there will be an increased police presence in Te Aroha as the investigation unfolds.

What exactly was being investigated has not been revealed yet.

"Members of the public are advised to report any suspicious behaviour immediately on 111, a police spokesperson said.

"We are also advising people to avoid assisting anyone attempting to hitchhike in the area this morning."