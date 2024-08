In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, search continues for missing people in yacht tragedy, calls to toughen licence laws, and another delay on surgical mesh.

Police have opened up an investigation after youths tried to lure Auckland school pupils into a car.

Auckland City East Police area prevention manager Rachel Dolheguy said they had been made aware of “several incidents” where students in Glendowie had been approached by people in a black sedan.

“We are now following positive lines of inquiry to locate those persons responsible.

“Police would like any new incidents to be reported immediately by calling 111.”