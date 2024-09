“One of the vehicles involved was a police car driven by an officer,” a police spokesperson said. Photo / Bevan Conley

Enquiries are under way after a police car was involved in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 south of Timaru this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the accident on the Timaru-Pareora Highway between Craigie Rd and Daniels Rd about 11.20am.

There were two occupants in the second vehicle.