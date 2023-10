A police car on Poole St, Lower Hutt, earlier today.

Police are investigating an “unexplained” death in Lower Hutt this evening.

A spokesperson said the person died at Hutt Hospital yesterday, and the circumstances around the person’s death are still being investigated.

Police were seen conducting investigations at a home on Poole St in Taitā, Lower Hutt, earlier today.

A scene guard was stationed outside the residence.

Police said more information would be released further in to investigations.