Police investigate 'unexplained' death at 'transient' home in Manurewa

A police officer at the scene of the "unexplained death" on Lincoln Rd, Manurewa, today. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating the "unexplained" death of a person at a Manurewa home.

A police spokesperson says they were called to a report of a sudden death at a Lincoln Rd house about 8am today.

A neighbour, who was interviewed by officers earlier today, says the house had been unusually quiet the past couple of days, with arguments often heard coming from the orange brick house at weekends.

The police spokesperson wouldn't confirm any other details, only that they were continuing to make inquiries and were treating the death as "unexplained at this time".

It's the second death in the South Auckland suburb in a week after a body was found inside a burning vehicle on nearby Alfriston Rd.

A homicide investigation had been launched.

Meanwhile, who lived at the home was unclear. One neighbour had heard the home was destined for demolition with squatters living there.

However, another said there were two to three men who permanently lived there but up to 10 could stay there at anyone time.

The house on Lincoln Rd, Manurewa East, has been cordoned off by police all day today. Photo / Hayden Woodward

He dubbed the home "quite transient" with a social worker often visiting the house as well over the past year.

He said police come to his house this morning and questioned him. He was told that a person had died in "slightly suspicious circumstances".

There had been four to five police cars at the property all day, along with an ambulance earlier this morning.

Forensic staff dressed in boiler suits had also been at the scene.

As for how the body was discovered, he said he didn't know but it was quite common for some of the occupants to spend a night or two in the city at the weekends before returning on Sunday.

He had been home Friday and Saturday and hadn't heard a lot of noise or noticed much activity coming from the house.

Due to the large amount of foot traffic at the house he'd assumed there was some sort of arrangement with Winz, or another agency, to help pay for their stay.

He said he'd never had any issues with any of his neighbours in the past.