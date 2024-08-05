- Amanjeet Singh,30, was found deceased at Ladies Bay, St Heliers on July 24.
- Police investigating Singh’s death said there were no suspicious circumstances at this time.
- Authorities are seeking information on Singh’s activities between 5.15pm on July 23 and 7am on July 24.
Police have released the name of the man who was found deceased at an Auckland beach last month.
He was 30-year-old Amanjeet Singh.
A local reported seeing police blocking an area of Ladies Bay in St Heliers on July 24 and seeing a body on the sand.
“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time,” police said.