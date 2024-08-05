Police said there were no suspicious circumstances regarding Singh’s death at this time and police were investigating his death on behalf of the coroner.

“As part of these inquiries, police would like to hear from anyone who was in contact or saw Mr Singh before his death.

“We are particularly interested in that contact or sightings between 5.15pm on 23 July and 7am on 24 July.

“These will assist us in confirming Mr Singh’s movements.”

A floral tribute was laid alongside a school tie that said “prefect” on the lookout over Ladies Bay when the Herald went to the scene.

Police earlier said they were called by a member of the public at 7.13am.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the death is under way and at this stage, it is being treated as unexplained”.

A local told Stuff they were running along Ladies Bay at 8.45am when they noticed four to five officers near the stairwell.

He said he believed it was a “young man” based on his clothing.