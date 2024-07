Ladies Bay in St Heliers. Photo / Doug Sherring

An investigation has been opened after a body was found at an Auckland beach this morning.

A local has reported seeing police blocking an area of a St Heliers beach and seeing a body lying face down in the sand.

A police spokesperson said they were called by a member of the public at 7.13am.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the death is underway and at this stage, it is being treated as unexplained”.