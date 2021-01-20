Police hunting those responsible in shooting in West Auckland

Two people are in hospital after a reported shooting at a house in West Auckland late last night - and police are hunting for those responsible.

Police were called to a property on Glengarry Rd, in Glen Eden, after reports of a gun shot,

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Frost, of Waitematā Police, said.

The incident happened shortly before midnight.

"Two people - a man and a woman - were taken to hospital with moderate injuries."

The circumstances of the incident are not fully known; but police are still working to find others involved in the incident, Frost said.

"Police are making a number of inquiries to identify and locate those responsible.

Police outside a property in Glen Eden, West Auckland, late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"Those inquiries are ongoing and a scene examination is being carried out today."

The incident does not appear to be a random event at this stage, police said, and authorities want to reassure the community as a result.

Last night's incident comes after a property was riddled with bullet holes in a drive-by shooting in Mt Roskilll earlier this week.

The property targeted in a drive-by shooting in Mt Roskill, Auckland, this week. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police were called to a house on McCullough Ave in the early hours of Tuesday morning, about 1.45am, after reports of multiple shots fired.

Two cars parked outside the house were badly damaged as a result - and a number of windows could be seen sporting bullet holes.

Like last night's incident, police said at the time that the drive-by shooting was not thought to be a random attack.

• Can you help? Anyone with information that may help police is urged to call police immediately on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111