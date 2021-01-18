Auckland drive-by shooting: Multiple shots fired at Mt Roskill house

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in a central Auckland suburb in the early hours of this morning.
Authorities were called to McCullough Ave, in Mt Roskill, about 1.45am.
"There was a number of shots fired - causing damage to vehicles in a driveway and windows of [a] house," Detective Sergeant Glenn Baldwin said.
No one was injured at the property involved.
Baldwin said initial indications are that the incident is "not random".
"Police are continuing to make inquiries, which include a scene examination and speaking with a number of different people."
Police are asking anyone in the Mt Roskill area who may have seen any suspicious activity overnight to contact the Auckland City Crime Squad immediately.
• Can you help? Contact Police on 105, Auckland City Police (09) 302 6557 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111