Wellington Police seek public help after three firearm incidents

The incidents appear to be linked. Photo / File

Police are appealing for information from the public after three firearm incidents across the Wellington District earlier this month.

The incidents are believed to be linked, with all three occurring on Monday January 11.

At 12.40am a shotgun was discharged from a vehicle at the window of an apartment complex on Ngatiapa St in Strathmore.

This was followed by a second incident about 1.15am on Reynolds St, Taita, where a window was damaged after a firearm was discharged at a second property.

No charges have been brought in relation to these offences and no one was injured in all of the incidents.

The last incident occurred at about 2pm the same day, when a person discharged a firearm at an address in Poole St.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm in relation to this offence and his next court appearance is today.

Acting detective senior sergeant Steve Wescott said these are extremely serious incidents and it was fortunate no one was hurt.

"We are committed to holding the offender or offenders to account and we are following lines of inquiry, but we need help from the Taita and Strathmore communities."

Police are seeking information from members of the public who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the early hours of Monday, January 11 in either the Strathmore or Taita areas, or from anyone who has any other information that may assist Police.