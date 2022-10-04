Police want to identify this man after an attempted kidnapping in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Police want to identify this man after an attempted kidnapping in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Christchurch police are hunting for a man who tried to kidnap a woman while she was out jogging.

The woman was approached at 6.20am on Monday on Kotare St, Fendalton, Detective Mark Burrett said.

The unknown man approached her and attempted to drag her away, but fled after a passing motorist intervened.

The man is described as possibly of Indian descent, medium build, about 176cm-179cm tall (5'8"-5'9"), with short black hair and a short beard.

He is believed to be between 25-33 years old and was wearing a dark-coloured vest (black or grey) and dark-coloured track pants. One trouser leg was rolled up toward the knee.

Police want to speak to anyone who might have been driving past at the time.

They are also particularly interested in hearing from anyone who might have further descriptions of the man, including whether he got into a car, or if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area.

Police ask that people reference file number 221003/5623 when reporting to the 105 online or phone service.