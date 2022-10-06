Auckland alleged kidnapping: 20-year-old accused named

Two people were taken to Auckland City Hospital after the collision in New Windsor. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The man arrested in New Windsor last month in a stolen car with an alleged kidnapping victim can now be identified as 20-year-old Daneous Sosaiete.

Sosaiete is facing 15 charges, including five of threatening to kill, two of dangerous driving causing injury and another of robbing a person of their cellphone, money and vehicle while armed with an offensive weapon.

As well as this, the 20-year-old is charged with theft for dishonestly taking a $55,000 car and taking a person under duress with the intent of keeping them confined.

He is also facing three aggravated robbery charges and two charges of failing to check to ascertain injury.

Last week his lawyer Devon Kemp applied for interim name suppression but Judge Lummis declined this.

However, she gave Sosaiete seven days interim name suppression to allow time for an appeal of the decision.

Kemp later advised that Sosaiete would not be appealing Lummis' name suppression decision.

Sosaiete has been remanded in custody until February 1 next year.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Anderson said last month a man drove the victim from a Methuen Rd address in New Windsor to a nearby ATM and forced them to withdraw cash.

The man's vehicle was spotted by the police eagle helicopter on Stoddard Rd and failed to stop after officers were deployed.

Not long after, the man collided with another vehicle driven by a member of the public at the intersection of Richardson and Maioro Roads.

Pictures show the front of a BMW completely smashed in with debris strewn all around it while it appears a Mercedes Benz has crashed through a fence.

"The offender then attempted to run from the scene, but was quickly apprehended by attending staff," Anderson said.

The victim received minor injuries and was taken to hospital with an arm injury, Anderson said, and the member of the public driving the other car sustained minor injuries in the crash.