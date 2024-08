In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, Taylor Swift terror attack foiled, NZ's golden moments in Paris, Tipene Funerals hires PI. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Police have found the body of missing Hamilton woman Jessica Littler who was reported missing yesterday.

A police spokesperson said the 77-year-old was located this afternoon near Hamilton Gardens, and the matter has been referred to the Coroner.

“We have been in contact with next of kin and are providing them with support at this difficult time.

“Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in helping us locate her.”