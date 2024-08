In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, Taylor Swift terror attack foiled, NZ's golden moments in Paris, Tipene Funerals hires PI. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Police are appealing for sightings of missing woman Jessica Littler after her car was found last night in a Hamilton Gardens carpark.

Littler, 77, was reported missing by her family and there are concerns for her welfare.

A police statement said Littler’s car was found on Thursday night in the Hamilton Gardens gate 1 carpark.

“A search for Jessica is ongoing and police are asking for any sightings of Jessica since Wednesday evening,” the statement said.