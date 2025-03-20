Police have been searching for 79-year-old Geoffrey Kelly after his car was found in a ditch near Tongariro National Park on February 21.

Police and a cadaver dog were today deployed in the rural Hikumutu area as part of the search, and located a body believed to be that of Kelly.

“While the formal identification process is yet to be completed, the body located today is believed to be that of Geoffrey,” police said.

“Police have been in contact with Geoffrey’s family and continue to provide them with support during this difficult time.”

His death has been referred to the coroner.

Police earlier believed Kelly may have walked to get assistance and became disoriented, took shelter somewhere, or got a lift from a passerby.

He was last seen on the night of February 20, wearing grey knee-length shorts, jandals, a tan sweatshirt and glasses.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.