A 79-year-old man reported missing after his car was found in a ditch near Tongariro National Park last month has been located dead by police.
A search was launched on February 21 after Geoffrey Kelly’s car was located in the ditch on Makokomiko Rd near Taumarunui about 10.30am. Kelly was not inside the vehicle.
“Since Geoffrey was reported missing, police have carried out a number of enquiries including extensive searches of the surrounding area with the assistance of a drone, Police Search and Rescue, Land Search and Rescue volunteers, local farmers and residents, and a private helicopter, however were unsuccessful in locating him,” a police spokesperson said.