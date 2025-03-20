Advertisement
Police find body in search for Geoffrey Kelly, 79, after car found abandoned in ditch near Tongariro National Park

Benjamin Plummer
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

  • A body has been located in the search for 79-year-old man Geoffrey Kelly after he was reported missing near Tongariro National Park last month.
  • Kelly’s car was discovered in a ditch on February 21, prompting extensive searches by police and volunteers.
  • Police said the body located is believed to be that of Kelly and were supporting his family.

A 79-year-old man reported missing after his car was found in a ditch near Tongariro National Park last month has been located dead by police.

A search was launched on February 21 after Geoffrey Kelly’s car was located in the ditch on Makokomiko Rd near Taumarunui about 10.30am. Kelly was not inside the vehicle.

“Since Geoffrey was reported missing, police have carried out a number of enquiries including extensive searches of the surrounding area with the assistance of a drone, Police Search and Rescue, Land Search and Rescue volunteers, local farmers and residents, and a private helicopter, however were unsuccessful in locating him,” a police spokesperson said.

Police have been searching for 79-year-old Geoffrey Kelly after his car was found in a ditch near Tongariro National Park on February 21.
Police and a cadaver dog were today deployed in the rural Hikumutu area as part of the search, and located a body believed to be that of Kelly.

“While the formal identification process is yet to be completed, the body located today is believed to be that of Geoffrey,” police said.

“Police have been in contact with Geoffrey’s family and continue to provide them with support during this difficult time.”

His death has been referred to the coroner.

Police earlier believed Kelly may have walked to get assistance and became disoriented, took shelter somewhere, or got a lift from a passerby.

He was last seen on the night of February 20, wearing grey knee-length shorts, jandals, a tan sweatshirt and glasses.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

