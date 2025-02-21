- A man is missing after his car was found in a ditch near Tongariro National Park.
- Police are urging Hikumutu area residents to look out for Geoffry Kelly, who was last seen on Thursday night.
- Anyone with information should call 105 and quote reference number P061689135.
A man has been reported missing after his car was found in a ditch near Tongariro National Park.
Police are urging anyone in the Hikumutu area, specifically around Makokomiko Rd, to “keep an eye out” for Geoffry Kelly.
A police spokesperson said Kelly’s car was found in the ditch at 10.30am yesterday. Kelly was not in the vehicle.