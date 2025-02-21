Warships in Tasman raise concerns over Chinese relationship. Church fires in Masterton labelled suspicious. Luigi Mangione appears in court. Video / NZ Herald

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A man is missing after his car was found in a ditch near Tongariro National Park.

Police are urging Hikumutu area residents to look out for Geoffry Kelly, who was last seen on Thursday night.

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote reference number P061689135.

A man has been reported missing after his car was found in a ditch near Tongariro National Park.

Police are urging anyone in the Hikumutu area, specifically around Makokomiko Rd, to “keep an eye out” for Geoffry Kelly.

A police spokesperson said Kelly’s car was found in the ditch at 10.30am yesterday. Kelly was not in the vehicle.