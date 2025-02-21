Advertisement
Police search for Geoffry Kelly after car found in ditch near Tongariro

NZ Herald
  • A man is missing after his car was found in a ditch near Tongariro National Park.
  • Police are urging Hikumutu area residents to look out for Geoffry Kelly, who was last seen on Thursday night.
  • Anyone with information should call 105 and quote reference number P061689135.

A man has been reported missing after his car was found in a ditch near Tongariro National Park.

Police are urging anyone in the Hikumutu area, specifically around Makokomiko Rd, to “keep an eye out” for Geoffry Kelly.

A police spokesperson said Kelly’s car was found in the ditch at 10.30am yesterday. Kelly was not in the vehicle.

“It is believed he may have walked to get assistance and become disoriented, has taken shelter somewhere, or has gotten a lift from a passerby.”

Police are searching for Geoffry Kelly after his car was found in a ditch.
The spokesperson said he was last seen on Thursday night, wearing grey knee-length shorts, jandals, a tan sweatshirt and glasses.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 105 and quote reference number P061689135.

