Public sector agencies have been confirming job cuts in relation to cost-savings targets set by the Government.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis said Budget 2024 was “shifting resources out of the back office of government into the front line”.

The Police Association has previously expressed concern about job-cut plans at the Department of Internal Affairs and at Customs - agencies which the police have a close working relationship with.

Police Association president Chris Cahill previously told NZME the demand for police continues to grow, with fears this could become “even worse” with fewer staff to complete administration roles across public sector departments.

The police had been tasked with finding 6.5% in cost savings, to be reinvested back into frontline programmes and services. Police was deemed part of the justice cluster during the Budget, which had an overall target of $315.1m in savings a year.

Budget 2024 documents confirm the police had found $13.8m in cost savings.

The Budget provides an additional $651m over four years in support for frontline policing, which includs the reinvestment of the $55.1m savings target.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said the investment made at the Budget included $226.1m to deliver an additional 500 police officers, and $424.9m to support frontline policing - including a boost to officer pay and an upgrade to vehicles.

“As part of our savings programme, police identified $55m of savings in back office functions. This amount has been automatically reinvested back into frontline police services,” Mitchell said during the release of the Budget.

Other agencies which have offered voluntary redundancies include the Ministry of Social Development, the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment, and Statistics New Zealand.

Oranga Tamariki extended its offer for staff to express interest in voluntary redundancies, after a decision document was released on June 26.

An Oranga Tamariki spokesperson confirmed applications for interest in its voluntary redundancy scheme continue to be processed.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.