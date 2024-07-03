The Ministry of Social Development cut 86 roles and accepted more than 200 voluntary redundancy applications. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Social Development is set to pay out at least $14 million to staff who have applied for voluntary redundancies as part of its cost-savings exercise.

Just last week, MSD confirmed it would cut 86 roles, on top of approving 218 applications for voluntary redundancies. The agency had been tasked with a savings target of 6.5%, which Budget 2024 documents confirm equates to $119.4m.

Budget 2024 confirms the Ministry of Social Development cut $107m from its books, and has signalled a further $84.4m in future savings.

A written parliamentary question from Labour Public Service spokeswoman Ayesha Verrall, answered by Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston at Budget Day, confirms plans for redundancy compensation.

Upston said, as at the end of May, 218 people were accepted for voluntary redundancy and were “in the process of finishing” their jobs.