A police Eagle helicopter. Photo / Michael Craig

The police Eagle helicopter and extra police staff from around the region were brought in to Rotorua last night to keep tabs on a planned large car meet-up.

The Rotorua Daily Post understands many of the cars involved in the meet-up gathered around Central Mall's carpark early last night and involved hundreds of people.

A police spokeswoman said police had information a large car meet-up was organised in Rotorua so police deployed several staff to ensure road users and members of the public were kept safe.

Extra staff were called in from Taupō and Tokoroa and the Eagle helicopter was deployed to help police staff on the ground, the spokeswoman said.

There were no major issues and the group eventually dispersed.

One driver failed to stop for police but was later caught in Tauranga, she said.