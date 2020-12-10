Police dog injured during Northland shooting returns home to recover

A hero police dog shot by a man during a callout near Tangowahine, in Northland, is now recovering from his injuries at home.

Charges were yesterday filed in relation to the shooting, with police alleging the accused was chased through a paddock before shooting the dog. The accused was shot three times by officers.

The alleged offender was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital, while the dog was transported separately to Unitec in Mt Albert for specialist veterinary treatment.

However, New Zealand Police revealed this morning the dog, which remains unnamed for privacy reasons, is resting up at home.

"We are happy to report that our injured Police dog has arrived home to continue recovering," the police said on Facebook.

"We want to say a huge thank you to Dr Alistair Coomer and all the vet nurses at Veterinary Specialist Auckland, along with Dargaville vet clinic and Kamo vets.

"Our dog is being well and truly spoiled by his handler and family."

Wounding a police dog carries a maximum possible penalty under the Policing Act 2008 of two years' imprisonment and/or a fine of $15,000.

A 30-year-old man has been accused of using a firearm against a law enforcement officer on December 1, injuring a police dog, and unlawful possession of a .357 magnum pistol and ammunition.

The most serious charge - discharging a firearm against a police officer - carries a maximum possible penalty of 14 years' imprisonment.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill confirmed charges were filed yesterday in the Auckland District Court.

Hill said court proceedings today would be "administrative only" as the man is unable to appear in person to answer the charges.

The man has been granted interim name suppression and will next appear in the Whangārei District Court in February next year.