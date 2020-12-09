Charges filed in case of Northland police dog shooting

Charges have been filed in relation to the incident in Northland on 1 December 2020 where a police dog was shot.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill has confirmed that the charges were filed today in the Auckland District Court.

A 30 year old male will face charges of Using a Firearm against a Law enforcement Officer, injuring a Police dog, unlawful possession of a pistol and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Court proceedings today will be an administrative only as the man is unable to appear in person to answer the charges.

The police dog injured on December 1. Photo / Supplied

The man also faces a number of other charges on unrelated matters.

The dog is understood to still be at the vets and is doing well but still has a long road to recovery.