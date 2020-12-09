Otago Polytechnic postpones graduation ceremonies due to threat

Otago Polytechnic. Photo / Supplied

Otago Polytechnic has postponed its graduation ceremony scheduled for tomorrow following a threat which led the University of Otago to abandon its ceremony yesterday.

The polytechnic said this morning that following advice from police it had made the "devastating" decision to postpone graduation ceremonies scheduled for tomorrow and pre-grad ceremonies today and tomorrow.

Otago Polytechnic chief executive Dr Megan Gibbons said they were closely monitoring the situation and were in regular dialogue with police.

"We know how much work, passion, heart and soul goes into study, as well as academic provision and all the various student support services.

"Many, many people are affected, included those who work so hard to organise graduation ceremonies. However, the safety of students and staff is Otago Polytechnic's number one priority," Gibbons said.

Otago Polytechnic would also like to convey its sympathy to the students and staff at the University of Otago, whose ceremonies were also affected.

Otago Polytechnic Students' Association president Nathan Laurie expressed said the postponement did not diminish the achievements of students in what was a really challenging year.

A University of Otago spokeswoman said it had not made a decision about whether to postpone its graduation ceremony scheduled for Saturday, although that position could change later today.

Caroline Freeman College warden Chris Addington with students and family walk away after planned University of Otago graduation ceremonies in Dunedin yesterday were postponed. Photo / Peter McIntosh

As of last night, police had not arrested the person or people who made the threat and this morning they told the Otago Daily Times there was no update.

Police maintained a presence in the Dunedin central business district and the university campus yesterday and Southern district commander Superintendent Paul Basham said officers would continue to work with the university in the coming days.

"We take threats of this nature seriously and acknowledge it is upsetting for those directly affected and our wider community."

Police started the investigation on Tuesday afternoon, Basham said.

The university indicated the threat was received electronically.

Police and the university did not say why there seemed to be a lag before the final call was made.

University of Otago vice-chancellor Harlene Hayne says having to postpone graduation ceremonies was distressing. Photo / Christine O'Connor

University of Otago vice-chancellor Harlene Hayne said the situation was distressing for anyone who had planned to be involved in the ceremonies.

"For many, this was the replacement ceremony because of previous cancellations due to Covid-19," she said.