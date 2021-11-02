Police continue to search for Raglan fishermen

Olson Canatoy and Eric Dabalos. Photo / NZ Police

By RNZ

Police are using a drone and the Eagle helicopter to search for two men who went missing after fishing near Raglan on Sunday.

Olson Canatoy, 52, and Eric Dabalos, 44, failed to return from a fishing trip to the Ruapuke area on Sunday.

Police said the search and rescue operation had been focused on Papanui Point, a remote location popular with some fishers.

The operation has been utilising a drone and the Police Eagle helicopter, police said.

The drone search is expected to continue tomorrow.

A police spokesperson said they were aware of people in the local area who were undertaking their own searches.

"While we understand the desire to help, we would urge people to please leave this to the official searchers.

"Anyone heading out into this area risks running into trouble themselves and needing further assistance."

Police have appealed for information from anyone who may have been fishing in the area or anyone who noticed anything of note in the area on Sunday.