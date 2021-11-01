Two men missing from notorious Raglan fishing spot

Two Hamilton men failed to return from fishing off rocks at Papanui Point, south of Raglan [pictured]. Photo / Belinda Feek

Two men are missing after failing to return from a fishing trip at a notorious fishing spot south of Raglan.

Waikato Police are now appealing for any information in relation to the two men who had been fishing off rocks at Papanui Point.

The men, aged 52 and 44, left their home near Hamilton on Sunday morning and were due back in the evening.

They were reported missing about 11pm and a search and rescue operation started overnight.

A vehicle used by the pair was found parked at the Papanui Point car park.

Waikato Police Search and Rescue have been conducting searches in the area today, and a drone and Coastguard fixed wing plane are being used to conduct aerial searches.

Unfortunately search efforts are being hampered by extremely rough sea conditions in the area.

Police are appealing for information from the public to assist in the search operation and establish what has happened.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have been fishing in the area, may have seen these two men or witnessed anything of note on Sunday.

Anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 211101/6076.