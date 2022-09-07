Could the traffic light system’s days be numbered? Government under the microscope after border blunder and Apple’s new iPhone is here in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Could the traffic light system’s days be numbered? Government under the microscope after border blunder and Apple’s new iPhone is here in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police have closed off a state highway in northern Taranaki after protesters occupying the area remain onsite despite being issued a trespass notice last week.

Over the last month, a group of protesters had occupied State Highway 3 over Mt Messenger, north of Taranaki, to oppose the construction of a bypass, claiming it would desecrate Mangapekepeke Valley and the maunga.

Last week, the occupiers were issued a trespass notice from Waka Kotahi and Ngāti Tama, a police spokesperson said.

"Police staff have been on site again this morning, encouraging the occupiers to comply with the trespass notice and leave the site of their own accord."

The construction of the $280 million bypass - an upgrade to the route between Taranaki and Waikato - was scheduled to begin in spring after a High Court ruling gave the project green light in April leaving years of legal disruption in the dust.

In August, a rangatira of the local Poutama hapū Ngāti Wai kaitiaki Haumoana White had told RNZ the move was "totally wrong and must stop".

He said the mana whenua did not agree to the destruction of the maunga and the valley, which would damage the wetlands and biodiversity.

Izzy De Boam, one of the protesters said the move was not good for the environment.

She said, "It is well known that the destruction of unique wetlands and pristine native forest is totally unacceptable in 2022. There is an alternative option that is far less damaging and much cheaper which must be adopted."

De Boam said upgrading the current route was a better option.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has advised commuters to delay their travel, where possible, or to expect delays due to the SH3 closure.