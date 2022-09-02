Police charge man with robbing security staff at Hamilton bank

Hope for the return of fallen Kiwi soldier’s body, the Government looks to scrap more mask mandates and ex-Gloriavale women call for our help in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Hope for the return of fallen Kiwi soldier’s body, the Government looks to scrap more mask mandates and ex-Gloriavale women call for our help in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with robbing security staff as they handled cash at a Hamilton bank.

He had made his first appearance in Manukau District Court yesterday. He was charged with aggravated robbery and remanded in custody until his next appearance in November.

On August 22, three armed men robbed security guards of "bags of cash" within 30 seconds at Northgate ANZ Bank in Hamilton.

An onlooker told Stuff the men used shotguns to threaten security staff as they were transferring money from an armoured transport van to the bank.

"The robbers were right in his face with a shotgun, grabbed the money bags, ran into the car park and got away in a car."

Detective Sergeant Nick Stark said while the arrest was a positive result, police were still following lines of enquiry to identify others involved.

"We also want to thank the public who came forward with valuable information very soon after the aggravated robbery which has been of great assistance to investigators."

Police have not yet recovered any of the cash.

Police are still encouraging anyone with information to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 230822/9632.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org [1].