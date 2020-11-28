Police: Body found in search for missing Auckland woman Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong

Police are investigating the death. Photo / File

Police searching for a woman missing from Counties Manukau East have found a body.

The body was found in Sunnyhills, Auckland, on Saturday afternoon however identification is yet to be confirmed, Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation has been launched into the circumstances.

"A post-mortem is due to take place tomorrow (Sunday) and further information will be provided when possible."

Police wanted to thank members of the public for their concern during the search for missing woman Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong, Vickers said.

Zhong, 55,was reported missing from her Sunnyhills home on Saturday morning. The Auckland businesswoman, who has multiple company directorships, was last seen on Friday afternoon.

Police were still appealing for any information relating to Zhong, Vickers said.

Anyone with information can call 105, quoting file number 201128/1909, or call Counties Manukau Police on (09) 2611 321.