Police ask for public help after Glen Eden incident sends man to hospital

Police are asking the public to help them understand what happened in Glen Eden earlier today. Photo / File

Police are asking for information from the public after a man was hospitalised following an incident in Auckland.

A police spokesperson could not specify what occurred, but said a man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the incident about 6pm on Brandon Rd in Auckland's Glen Eden suburb.

"Police are making a number of initial enquiries to establish what exactly has taken place, and would like to hear from residents and anyone else who was in the general area of Brandon Road, Glen Eden prior to and around this time, and may have seen or heard anything that may assist Police in their investigation."

Anyone with information could call police on 105 and quote event number P047383918. People could also supply information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.