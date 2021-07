The incident occurred in Castlepoint on the Wairarapa coast. Photo / 123rf.com

A man has died following a "water incident" at Castlepoint on the Wairarapa coast.

Emergency services were informed a person was in the sea off the Castlepoint coast after 1.45pm today.

Efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful after a rescue operation was undertaken by boat.

Police will make enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner.

More to come.