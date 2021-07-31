Person trapped after car crashes into building in Dargaville

Normanby Street, Dargaville.

One person is in a serious condition after a car crashed into a building in Dargaville and a person became trapped.

The accident occurred shortly after 3pm today on Normanby Street.

Police, Fire and Emergency and St john ambulance all attended the incident and a helicopter has been called.

Two people were involved in the crash, police said.

The person trapped was extricated as of 4pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.