Person trapped after car crashes into building in Dargaville

One person is in a serious condition after a car crashed into a building in Dargaville and a person became trapped.
The accident occurred shortly after 3pm today on Normanby Street.
Police, Fire and Emergency and St john ambulance all attended the incident and a helicopter has been called.
Two people were involved in the crash, police said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The person trapped was extricated as of 4pm.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
Read More
- Young Northlander killed when his car collided with truck in Dargaville - NZ Herald
- One person has died after car crash in Mamaranui, Northland - NZ Herald
- Two hurt, one seriously, in Dargaville light plane crash - NZ Herald
- One dead after car and truck collide in Dargaville - NZ Herald
- One dead in crash near Dargaville - NZ Herald