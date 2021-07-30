Police arrive 14 hours after Hawke's Bay man pursued thieves in car, boxed them in

Paul Jones surveys his car, which was broken into. Photo / Warren Buckland

Paul Jones surveys his car, which was broken into. Photo / Warren Buckland

A motorist who pursued and boxed in thieves who had taken $2000 of his property had to wait 14 hours for police to respond.

It was too late for Clive resident Paul Jones, who lives on Bridge St.

He said the incident began pre-dawn on Sunday.

After hearing a noise he ventured outside to see a car take off.

"My car had been broken into. I saw tools on the ground," Jones said.

"They smashed the car window."

In the heat of the moment, he decided to pursue the thieves, who had more than $2000 worth of his tools, including an electric chainsaw.

A few minutes behind, he jumped into his son's car and tried to follow the assumed route the thieves took.

Paul Jones had his car smashed into, and tools taken on Sunday. Photo / Warren Buckland

After spying the culprits in a carpark, he "went behind them" and boxed them in, all the while talking to police on his cellphone.

"I said to them 'you broke into my car'.

"They tried to reverse into me, started ramming into my car and the car next to them."

The thieves ultimately managed to get the car next to Jones' out of the way, and escaped.

Jones said police turned up about 14 hours later at his house.

"Police talked to me at 7pm, but only because the thieves had dropped a sunglasses case full of needles and drugs when they fled, after breaking into my car.

"It's frustrating it took them that long, but I understand they had other jobs to attend to."

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of a theft of tools from a vehicle on Bridge St, one of four reports of cars or sheds being broken into overnight on Sunday.

The spokeswoman said thieves searched vehicles for cash, credit cards, cheque books, sunglasses, satellite navigation systems, mobile phones, iPods, laptop computers, hand bags, stereo systems, sports equipment, clothing and any other valuable property left in a vehicle.

She described their offending as opportunistic and relying on a range of techniques.

Car owners were advised to always take their keys when leaving their vehicle and to lock it, close all windows and to park in well-lit areas where possible.

People were urged not to leave valuables in their cars.

Inquiries to locate the offenders are ongoing.

The spokeswoman said police responded to incidents that were lif- threatening or when someone was in immediate danger or serious risk straight away.

"Other incidents when reported after the fact or when they have occurred may not be responded to immediately," she said.

Clive Hotel owner Greg Duff said the town had had trouble with disorder in recent times.

He said the hotel had cameras and a security on-site to deter any criminal activity.