Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Mount Herbert Rd about 8.30pm. Photo / Google Maps

One person has been taken to hospital after a serious crash near Waipukurau, Central Hawke's Bay.

Police, fire and a St John ambulance were called to the single-vehicle crash on Mount Herbert Rd, near its intersection with Mangatarata Rd, about 8.30pm on Thursday.

There were two people in the car and one was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, a police spokesman said.

The other occupant of the car was uninjured.