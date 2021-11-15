Police appeal to public for help after boy goes missing overnight

The missing boy. Photo / Supplied

Counties Manukau police are appealing to the public for help following the disappearance of a 9-year-old overnight.

In a statement a police spokesperson said they were appealing for sightings in Papakura of the missing boy.

They said Corleyowne went missing after leaving an address on Wesleydale Place

overnight at around 3am.

Police said his current whereabouts was unknown and they are continuing to carry out a number of inquiries in the Papakura area to locate him.

"Corleyowne was wearing white shorts and a T-shirt and was barefoot when he

left the address."

Police are appealing to the public for any sightings of a boy matching his description.

Anyone with information is asked to phone 105, quoting file number

211115/0354.