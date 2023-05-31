Gerred hasn’t been seen for more than a week.

Police are appealing for sightings of a 14-year-old boy who was last seen more than a week ago.

Gerred was last seen in the Grafton area of Auckland on May 23 wearing a black T-shirt, long black Nike pants, and black Nike slide-style shoes.

He was believed to be in the Counties Manukau area, police said in a statement.

“We have concerns for his safety given his age and ask anyone who sights him to contact police as soon as possible on 111.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact police on 105, quoting file number 230523/3793.



