Police are appealing for sightings of a 14-year-old boy who was last seen more than a week ago.
Gerred was last seen in the Grafton area of Auckland on May 23 wearing a black T-shirt, long black Nike pants, and black Nike slide-style shoes.
He was believed to be in the Counties Manukau area, police said in a statement.
“We have concerns for his safety given his age and ask anyone who sights him to contact police as soon as possible on 111.”
- Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact police on 105, quoting file number 230523/3793.