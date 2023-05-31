Voyager 2023 media awards

Police appeal for missing Auckland boy Gerred in Grafton or Counties Manukau areas

Gerred hasn’t been seen for more than a week.

Police are appealing for sightings of a 14-year-old boy who was last seen more than a week ago.

Gerred was last seen in the Grafton area of Auckland on May 23 wearing a black T-shirt, long black Nike pants, and black Nike slide-style shoes.

He was believed to be in the Counties Manukau area, police said in a statement.

“We have concerns for his safety given his age and ask anyone who sights him to contact police as soon as possible on 111.”

  • Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact police on 105, quoting file number 230523/3793.


