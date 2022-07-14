Police appeal for information after Wellington ram raid leaves huge clean up in its wake

A vehicle was used to smash the front of The Cellar Room in Brooklyn, Wellington. Photo / RNZ

Police are appealing for information after a Brooklyn ram raid caused significant damage to a liquor store.

The Cellar Room on Cleveland St was ram-raided and robbed at 3.25am on Wednesday by thieves using a stolen Mazda Demio.

Detective Sergeant Scott Rankin says the car was stolen from Derwent St in Island Bay before being driven into the shop, causing significant damage to the building and the car.

A large quantity of alcohol was stolen from the shop by the two offenders and the vehicle was later found on Westland Rd in Mount Cook.

"The incident has left the victim of the car theft without the use of their vehicle. The damage to the store is also extensive and has left the owner with a considerable amount of clean-up, and a significant cost to repair the store," said Rankin.

Police are now asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious around the Island Bay or Westland Rd areas in the early hours of Wednesday morning to come forward.

They are also interested in hearing from anyone who may have been offered stolen alcohol.

Anyone with information can call police on 105 or anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.