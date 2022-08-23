Police appeal for information after armed bank robbery in Hamilton

Police are appealing for information after a trio of armed men robbed security guards of 'bags of cash' yesterday in Hamilton. Photo / NZME

Police are appealing for information after a trio of armed men robbed security guards of 'bags of cash' yesterday in Hamilton. Photo / NZME

Three armed men robbed security guards of "bags of cash" within 30 seconds yesterday in Hamilton.

Police were called to Northgate ANZ bank at 12.45 pm.

An onlooker told Stuff the men used shotguns to threaten security staff as they were transferring money from an armoured transport van to the bank.

"The robbers were right in his face with a shotgun, grabbed the money bags, ran into the car park and got away in a car."

Within 30 seconds, the men "stole a quantity of cash" but police would not comment on the exact amount.

Police are seeking information surrounding this vehicle which was used in an armed bank robbery on Monday. Photo / Supplied

A police spokesperson said the offenders left in a green Subaru station wagon with the registration KNR252. The vehicle was abandoned in Pukete and the offenders then fled in another vehicle.

Hamilton Detective Sergeant Nicholas Stark said police are would like to hear from anyone who was at The Base Shopping Centre Te Rapa between 12.20pm and 12.50pm and who witnessed the robbery or may have seen the Subaru station wagon.

Stark said police also want to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from that area around that time, as well as anyone with dashcam footage from the vicinity of Church Rd/Ashurst Park between 12.20pm and 1.15pm on August 22.