Police apologise: Cyclist alive after collision with car in Taupō

Police have today issued a statement saying they made an error in a statement yesterday. Photo / File

Police have apologised for incorrectly saying a cyclist died in a crash in Taupō on Friday.

Police have today issued a statement saying they made the error in a statement yesterday by saying the person had died following a collision with a car on January 22.

"This information was not correct and the person remains in a stable condition in hospital," the police statement said.

"We sincerely apologise to this person, their family and friends, and others involved in the collision."

The police said they acknowledged the incorrect release of this information was distressing for those involved.

Emergency services were notified of the two-vehicle crash on Lake Terrace Rd at 9.43am on Friday.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is under way.

A St John spokeswoman said at the time there were two ambulances on the scene and a helicopter also responded.