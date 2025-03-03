- A 42-year-old man has been charged after a stolen car drove into another vehicle in Pōkeno, Waikato.
- The injured driver remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
- The man appeared in Auckland District Court today, charged with dangerous driving causing injury and driving while disqualified.
A man has been charged after a stolen car crashed into an innocent driver in the Waikato town of Pōkeno on Saturday, leaving the victim with serious injuries.
The crash occurred on State Highway 2 (SH2) when the fleeing car attempted to avoid road spikes and swerved directly into the path of the oncoming car.
Police said the accused was first spotted on traffic cameras on Dominion Rd about 1.20pm. When police tried getting him to pull over, he allegedly sped away on the wrong side of the road.