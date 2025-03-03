The police Eagle helicopter tracked the driver’s movements through central Auckland and on to the Southern Motorway.

The driver went south down the motorway to SH2.

Police said they threw road spikes down on the highway twice, but he successfully dodged them the first time, and crashed into a member of the public when dodging the next attempt about 3pm.

Acting Counties Manukau District Commander Inspector Jared Pirret said the member of the public initially suffered critical injuries and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The fleeing driver also suffered injuries and was transported to hospital.

The 42-year-old man appeared in Auckland District Court today, charged with dangerous driving causing injury and driving while disqualified.

“We would like to acknowledge the impact this incident had on those involved,” Pirret said.

“We are providing support to everyone affected, and there are now several investigations under way, including a critical incident investigation and a policy, practice, and procedure investigation.

“As is standard procedure, the Independent Police Conduct Authority has also been notified.”

