The man in the stolen car, also critically injured in the crash, began when he was spotted on traffic cameras on Dominion Rd about 1.20pm.

When police tried getting him to pull over, he sped away on the wrong side of the road.

Police decided not to pursue, a spokesman said. The police Eagle helicopter tracked the driver’s movements through central Auckland suburbia and on to the Southern Motorway.

The driver sped south down the motorway and then on to State Highway 2.

Police threw road spikes down on the highway twice, successfully dodging them the first time, and crashing into a member of the public when dodging the next attempt about 3pm.

