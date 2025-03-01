- State Highway 2 at Pōkeno is closed after a crash.
- A man in a stolen car hit a member of the public while swerving into oncoming traffic trying to dodge police road spikes.
- The crash ended an incident which began on Dominion Rd, stretched through Auckland and into the Waikato.
A man in a stolen car crashed into an innocent driver, leaving them fighting for their life, while fleeing police across Auckland and the Waikato this afternoon.
The man was trying to dodge police road spikes when he swerved directly into oncoming traffic and hit the other car on State Highway 2 in Pōkeno.
The highway has been closed between Avon and Koheroa Rds.