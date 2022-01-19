The latest room release was postponed last night as more returnees test positive for Omicron. Video / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will speak to Labour MPs this morning, setting out her priorities of the year at the annual Labour Party caucus retreat.

She will open the retreat at a venue near New Plymouth at 8.30am with her now traditional opening statement to MPs which sets out her focus for the year. it will be open to media, before the meeting continues behind closed doors.

For the second year it is expected to focus on Covid-19 and comes ahead of a press conference at 1.30pm this afternoon at which she is expected to set out any changes to the traffic light settings and give a clearer picture of the progress of preparation to contend with Omicron.

Ardern is also expected to touch on economic recovery, climate change and health reforms in her priorities for the year.

In 2021 at the retreat in Nelson, Ardern dubbed it the Year of the Vaccine – and although much of the progress in the rollout happened in the last four months of the year, the year did end with high vaccination rates and the rollout of boosters and children's vaccinations starting.

In January last year, she said the Government's job was "to get us through this year and to get us through the worst health and economic crisis the world has seen in our lifetime".

That 2021 retreat was just a few months after Ardern was handed a historic win in the 2020 election: Labour was the first to be handed a one-party majority government since MMP began, a win largely seen as an acknowledgement of Ardern's handling of Covid-19 and the success of the elimination approach.

However, Labour's polling has been buffeted since then – dropping by more than 10 points as the Covid-free days ended, the Government dealt with the Delta outbreak and Auckland was put into a long three-month lockdown.

Ardern will be hoping she can win some of that support back this year, with plans to open up the international borders more on the agenda and a highly vaccinated population. However, some of those plans will be delayed by Omicron and other pressures such as the rising cost of living will start to bite.

It will not all be Covid-19 at the Labour retreat: MPs are also due to get briefings from Finance Minister Grant Robertson on the economic outlook, and on Health Minister Andrew Little's health reforms, as well as climate change action.

Labour has traditionally held its retreat at Brackenridge in Martinborough – but the venue is too small to hold its large 2020 caucus. It has instead been heading to other provinces and electorates which were held by National but were won by Labour in 2020: Nelson and New Plymouth among them.

Families are welcomed to the retreat, although Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford and daughter Neve did not attend this year. The retreat will wrap up with a dinner for MPs and their families tonight.