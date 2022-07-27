Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will speak to the media during a visit to the Kapiti Coast today. Video / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will speak to the media during a visit to the Kapiti Coast today. Video / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will speak to media around midday during a visit on the Kapiti Coast today.

She is expected to be asked about issues from director general of health Ashley Bloomfield's last day to issues at TVNZ after its head of news Paul Yurisich resigned following an review into the recruitment processes and presenter Kamahl Santamaria.

Earlier today, Ardern announced she and MPs from other political parties, including National Party leader Christopher Luxon, will travel to Samoa for two days to mark the 60th anniversary of independence for Samoa.

Act leader David Seymour and other MPs will also be on that trip.

Ardern said it would commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship between New Zealand and Samoa.

Samoa was the first Pacific Island country to become independent after almost 50 years of administration by New Zealand. The Treaty of Friendship was signed on August 1 1962 by Samoa's first Prime Minister, Fiame Mata'afa Faumuina Mulinu'u II, CBE — the father of Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa.

"This trip builds on Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa's visit to Aotearoa New Zealand in June, and provides another opportunity for us to reflect on our shared past and think ahead to a shared future," Ardern said.

Ardern is also likely to mention the Government's new cost of living payments kicking in from this weekend, and the full re-opening of the international borders from Sunday.

The temporary cost of living of payments will start from August 1, and give $350 paid out over three months to all those on incomes of less than $70,000 – an estimated 2.1 million people.

It will be paid out automatically but Inland Revenue has struggled to get bank account details for about 350,000 eligible people.

It is a key plank of Labour's response to high inflation, along with temporary cuts to fuel excise duties which have now been extended to next January.