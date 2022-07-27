Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Labour's Grant Robertson pillories Christopher Luxon as a cheap, knock-off John Key after Te Puke to Hawaii travels

4 minutes to read
Grant Robertson's speech from the General Debate. Video / Parliament TV

Grant Robertson's speech from the General Debate. Video / Parliament TV

Claire Trevett
By
Claire Trevett

Political editor

OPINION:

"Mahalo," Labour MPs chirped at regular intervals in Parliament, which turned into something of an unofficial Hawaiian language week courtesy of National leader Christopher Luxon's mid-winter sojourn to Hawaii.

The Prime Minister wouldn't talk

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.