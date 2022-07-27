Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Audrey Young: Who will replace Jacinda Ardern? Whispers begin about the next Labour leader contest

5 minutes to read
PM Jacinda Ardern to talk about foot and mouth, Green Party troubles, and Three Waters at press conference. Video / Mark Mitchell

PM Jacinda Ardern to talk about foot and mouth, Green Party troubles, and Three Waters at press conference. Video / Mark Mitchell

Audrey Young
By
Audrey Young

Senior Political Correspondent

OPINION:

The new book on the leadership of the National Party, Blue Blood, is like a favourite horror movie: it is still gripping even though you know what the ending is.

It starts with John

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.