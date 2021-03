The plane overturned during the 'hard landing' in Cromwell today. Photo / Kyle Allum

Emergency services are responding to a plane crash in Cromwell this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said police were alerted to an incident at an airstrip in Cromwell at 1.30pm.

Reports suggested a plane had experienced a "hard landing'', but the pilot was not believed to be injured, she said.

Firefighters were also in attendance.