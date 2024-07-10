The plans include a provision for contractors to work shifts to get the work done as quickly as possible.

“You can’t put lipstick on it. This will cause disruption and delays to road users. But this work is essential. It needs to be done, and every effort is being made to notify the public and to minimise any disruption,” he said.

“We appreciate the patience of the public as we carry out these essential upgrades.”

Wall said the concrete wastewater pipeline in the area was laid in the 1960s and had been plagued with deflections and stormwater infiltration, putting increasing load on the wastewater network.

The pipes were cracked and needed upgrading. The new polyethylene pipes were almost 40% larger in diameter and had increased resilience, with an expected lifespan of 80 years.

“Upgrading this vital infrastructure is not just about fixing old problems, it’s about laying the foundation for a healthier, more resilient future,” he said.

“It will ensure that our wastewater network can efficiently channel waste to the treatment plant on Mako Mako Rd, safeguarding our environment and community health.”

The planned work forms part of the council’s wastewater reticulation and growth renewals programme and is one of the final stages of upgrades connecting the wastewater treatment plant in Mako Mako Rd to Levin’s north-east, an area zoned for significant urban development.

The work provided contractors an opportunity to upgrade a section stormwater network in the Cambridge St/Tyne St area while traffic management procedures were in place, Wall said.

The area was prone to flooding in heavy rain and replacement of existing vehicle crossing grates with larger openings would prevent future blockages.

The corner of Cambridge St and Tyne St in Levin after heavy rain in 2019.

While it meant the Tyne St crossing could be closed for almost a month, doing this work simultaneously ensured efficiency and made better use of resources and time, Wall said.

Weather could impact timelines.

Key dates and traffic impacts:

July 22-26: Southbound traffic on SH1 between Tyne St and York St will be diverted down Tyne St and on to Cambridge St. Work will be conducted during the day between 7.30am and 5.30pm. The site will be open to through traffic outside working hours.

July 29-August 2: Southbound traffic on SH1 between Tyne St and York St will be diverted down Tyne St and on to Cambridge St. Work will be conducted 24 hours a day to minimise the overall duration and impact of the project. Higgins has been instructed to conduct all the noisy work during the day if possible.

August 5-8: Night works only, with stop/go traffic management in place on SH1. There will be no diversion during this phase.

For the final stage of works, Tyne St will be closed from SH1 for an estimated 29 days. However, SH1 traffic will move unobstructed during this phase. Dates to be confirmed.

For inquiries, please contact Higgins Contractors on 06 366 0006.